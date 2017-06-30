RICHARD MERRICKS: Richard died quite suddenly last Tuesday morning, June 20. A public memorial service for him is to be arranged in a few weeks’ time, following a family funeral service in the interim. I hope to be able to report details in this column next week, with some account of his courageous life, during which he won the respect and affection of a large number of friends worldwide.

SUNDAY SERVICE IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday morning there will be a Sung Family Eucharist, starting at 9.30am, and followed by refreshments in church.

BEAUCHAMPS OPEN GARDEN: This Sunday afternoon between 2pm and 5pm there will be a warm welcome for you in our garden (TN31 6BY, just half a mile down Float Lane, plenty of off-road parking). It’s our annual opening for the National Garden Scheme, which last year raised the amazing sum of £2.7 million for medical charities . The much-needed rain forecast for this week should have freshened things up a bit, and looked likely to have cleared by Sunday - if so. we’ll have been lucky with the weather yet again! Opening a month later than usual, we’re offering a new range of plants for you to enjoy, many of them for sale on Matty’s exceptional plant stall. And the Friends of St Mary’s cakes will be as delicious as ever. Entry £4.50, children free. Do come along if you can.

