BEAUCHAMPS OPEN GARDEN: Fortunately for us, the rain forecast for last Sunday morning didn’t come our way after all. The sun shone all day, the garden looked its midsummer best, Matty’s plants sold well and the Friends of St Mary’s cakes were as delicious as ever. Any of you who would have liked to come but were unable to have our sympathy: you missed a rather splendid occasion!

SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 8am, and the monthly Family Service for All at 11.15am (followed by refreshments in church). Please note that the Pet Service advertised in the Parish Magazine July Calendar of Services will be taking place on September 10 instead (full details on page 38 of the Magazine).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.