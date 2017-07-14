CHURCH SERVICE: At 11.15am on Sunday the service in St Mary’s will be a Sung Family Eucharist, followed by refreshments in the church.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: At 6.30pm on Wednesday (July 19) our Parish Councillors will be meeting in the Hall, their agenda to be published in the July newsletter. Please be there if you can: our support will be very much appreciated.

SPONSORED WALK: On Sunday July 30 some supporters of the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group will be undertaking a 10 km walk in the Tillingham Valley, to raise funds for the four very worthwhile charities supported by the Group. If any of them ask you for sponsorship, please back their efforts as generously as you can. Alternatively you can make a donation by ringing Liz Turgoose (01424 882657).

