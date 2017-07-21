RICHARD MERRICKS: A large congregation gathered in Brede Church last Thursday afternoon for the service of Celebration for the life of Richard Merricks. In his eulogy of his brother, Walter Merricks told us how their parents refused to accept the belief, current at the time of Richard’s birth in 1939, that the condition of cerebral palsy was incurable. Instead, with the invaluable help of Queen Mary’s Hospital, Carshalton, they persevered with a long course of intensive therapy, which eventually made it possible for Richard to attend Rye Grammar School, complete a course at Kent Farm and Horticultural Institute and become a successful and much respected fruit farmer at Western Court Farm, Udimore.

From his earliest years he had a passion for cricket and became an enthusiastic, knowledgeable and intelligent follower of the game, at amateur, county and international level. In Udimore he generously provided the village club with a ground and pavilion. With the help of his second wife Jill (his first wife Vanda sadly died some ten years ago) he inspired the formation of several successful and much enjoyed cricket touring clubs.

For more details and pictures of his life, it’s well worth going onto www.richardmerricks.org. Donations in Richard’s memory may be made by cheques payable to “The Lord’s Taverners” and sent to C. Waterhouse & Sons, High Street , Burwash, TN19 6ET.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am.

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Wednesday (July 26) the Mobile Library van will be in the Community Hall car park between 11.15 and 11.45am. Please do make use of this wonderful facility while it’s still available!

