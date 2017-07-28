PARISH COUNCIL: When our Parish Councillors met in the Hall, at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening last week (July 19), there was a brief discussion of the existing Emergency Plan for Udimore. Cllr Dean undertook to draft a new simplified Plan, to be presented to the Council at their next meeting, on Wednesday September 20, starting at 6.30pm. Councillors then went on to approve various items of expenditure. The meeting closed at 7.10pm.

CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday, July 30, Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s at 8am

SPONSORED WALK: Also this Sunday, at 10.30am, starting at the Hall, the regular monthly Udimore walking group will be joined by supporters of the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group, who will be raising funds for the four overseas charities supported by the Group by undertaking a 10 km sponsored walk on a circular route in the beautiful Tillingham Valley. If you aren’t already participating but would like to do so, please ring Liz Turgoose (01424882657) as soon as possible, so that you have time to seek some sponsorship. Please also ring Liz if you’re not intending to join the walk yourself, but would like to sponsor one or more of the walkers. They would be extremely grateful for your sponsorship!

MOBILE LIBRARY: As some of you will have discovered, the County Mobile Library didn’t after all visit us last Wednesday, as I had predicted in this column. Instead it will be in the Hall car park from 11.15 to 11.45am this coming Wednesday (August 2), when I hope it will be well supported. My apologies to you if you had a wasted journey, and wasted time waiting for it to arrive: I had been misinformed. Having now belatedly checked the County Council website, I’ve made a note of the Library’s visits for the rest of the year, so shall have no excuse for getting the date wrong in future.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.