SPONSORED WALK: In perfect conditions a dozen walkers and various dogs duly set off from the Hall last Sunday morning to complete a very enjoyable 10km circuit of the Tillingham Valley. In case our sponsors have formed the impression that this was to be a gentle stroll along the river bank, far from it: beyond the Tillingham, the route took us up onto the Peasmarsh ridge, past Pelsham, steeply down and up again to cross the Egg’s Hole Brook, then by an undulating footpath above Hayes Farm, before a final descent to cross the Tillingham again and climb back onto the Udimore ridge. The walkers felt that we earned our money, so generously offered by way of sponsorship, which we look forward to collecting in due course. I’ll hope to be able to publish the final result in this column next week.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday there will be a Sung Family Eucharist, starting at 9.30am, and followed by refreshments in church, as is customary on the first Sunday of the month.

