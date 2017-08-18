PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Parish councillors were convened for an extraordinary meeting in the Hall last Thursday evening to consider their response to two planning applications recently submitted to Rother District Council, both of them in the interests of diversifying local farm businesses. The first of these sought retrospective approval for the erection of a tent on a temporary timber platform on Vine Farm. The applicants explained that this small-scale development was solely for letting to short-term holiday tenants, for whom the rural tranquillity of the Tillingham Valley would be its principal attraction: their presence therefore would have little if any audible impact on local residents. Some of the latter however, present at the meeting, expressed their concern about its purely visual impact, also reminding the applicants of an informal clay pigeon shoot which had taken place on the platform, without prior consultation. After the applicants had given their assurance that an incident of this sort would never be repeated, and that all conditions imposed by Rother would be fully complied with, parish councillors agreed to give the application their support.

The second application also related to temporary accommodation for holiday visitors, in this case by the installation of five custom-built temporary holiday cabins at Road End Farm. On being assured that these buildings had been carefully designed to harmonize with their surroundings, and that their siting would have as little visual impact as possible on the landscape, councillors agreed to support this application too.

Please note that the next full meeting of the Parish Council will be in the Hall on Wednesday, September 13, starting at 6.30pm, not September 20 as previously reported in this column and the Council Newsletter.

CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday there will be a Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s, starting at 11.15am and followed by refreshments in church.

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Wednesday (August 23) the County Council library van is due to be in the Hall car park from 11.15 till 11.45am - a wonderful facility well worth supporting if we want to go on enjoying it.

BREDE MUSIC EVENING: As part of next weekend’s Flower Festival, at 7.30pm next Saturday (August 26) there will be a Music Evening in Brede Church, an event which was extremely successful last year. This year’s music will be provided by Helen Sharpe and the Soulshine Band, refreshments again by the Red Lion - a light supper and a glass of Prosecco. Tickets cost £10 and are available from the Red Lion (01424 882188) or Fr Martin (01424883408). They tend to sell out quickly, so it would be wise to make your booking soon.

