RYE ART EXHIBITION: If you haven’t yet visited the Tuesday Painters’ summer exhibition, in the St Mary’s Centre, near Rye Church, do go and see it: plenty of local talent to enjoy. It’s still open, every day between now and Bank Holiday Monday.

BREDE FLOWER FESTIVAL: Plenty of local talent to enjoy here too, throughout this weekend. St George’s Church will be open on Saturday and Monday from 10am (Sunday from 11am, after the Family Service) with wonderful floral arrangements on the theme “Great Journeys” (closing at 5.30 pm on Saturday, 5pm on Sunday, 4pm on Monday), the Benefice Evening Service at 6pm on Sunday, an art exhibition in Brede Village Hall from 10am till 4.30pm all three days, the Brede Giants open from 10am to 4pm on Monday, and of course the Musical Evening in St George’s at 7.30pm on Saturday (probably sold out by now, but worth trying Fr Martin or the Red Lion for tickets. All this with free entry and parking, refreshments, stalls, grand draw and visits up the tower (with one of the best views in the district).

SUNDAY SERVICE IN UDIMORE CHURCH: Holy Communion at 8am.

