STUDIO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: For the next two weekends Brenda Hartill will be opening her studio at Pound House (opposite Church Gate). She will be welcoming people there from 11am till 5pm this Saturday and Sunday, and during the same times next Saturday and Sunday too (September 9 and 10). At 3pm on Saturday the 9th she will be demonstrating and talking about her print-making techniques. On show at Pound House will be a wide range of her works, produced during the last 45 years, including her more recent unique abstract collages, mixed media paintings, embossed watercolours and encaustic wax and acrylic paintings. There will also be books and DVDs for sale, and many artist proofs at half price.

CHURCH SERVICE: The Sung Family Eucharist this Sunday will be at 9.30am, as is usual on the first Sunday of the month. Refreshments in church after the service.

MESSY CHURCH: Also to start the new month, Messy Church will meet in the Hall at 4pm on Tuesday (September 5).

