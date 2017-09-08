ARTIST’S STUDIO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: There’s another chance this weekend to visit the comprehensive exhibition of Brenda Hartill’s work in her Pound House studio opposite Church Gate. The exhibition will be open tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday, both days between 11am and 5pm. Tomorrow the demonstrations of print making will start at noon, concluding with a talk at 3pm. There’s much to admire and enjoy among Brenda’s strikingly original work, and many prints available for purchase at half price.

RYE FUNDRAISING EVENT: At a coffee morning in the Rye Scout Hut (near the swimming pool) between 10am and 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) there will be a sponsored head shave, to raise money for a lovely 4-year-old Westfield girl who is terminally ill with the mercifully rare Alexander disease. There will be many stalls and good prizes. A worthy cause, well worth supporting.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s at 8am. For Pet Sunday, we are all then invited to a special family service at 11.15am in the grounds of St Mary’s Community Hall. All pets will be welcome, however large or small: to simplify arrangements, their owners are requested to let Nan Hacking know some details in advance (by ringing 01424 882348, or emailing hackingnan@btinternet.com). Please ensure dogs are on leads, and other pets are suitably looked after!

MOBILE LIBRARY: The library van is due in the Hall car park between 11.15 and 11.45am on Wednesday (September 13).

PARISH COUNCIL: That evening (Wednesday) the Parish Council will meet in the Hall at 6.30pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.