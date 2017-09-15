PET SUNDAY: A good turnout of dogs (and their owners) gathered in the grounds of the Hall last Sunday to celebrate this occasion. An appropriate selection of animal-friendly hymns, accompanied by Liz Turgoose at the keyboard, and Lesley Curtis on the guitar, interspersed with readings, prayers and a short address by Fr Martin, combined to remind us of our human duty to respect the lives of all God’s creatures great and small. The service was followed by tea, coffee and home-baked flapjacks for the humans: canine refreshments were sensibly left to the discretion of the owners.

SERVICE IN ST MARY’S THIS SUNDAY: Sung Family Eucharist will be celebrated at 11.15am.

HARVEST CELEBRATIONS: Harvest Festival will be celebrated in St Mary’s at 9.30am on Sunday October 1. The Harvest Supper will be in the Hall the previous Friday evening, September 29, at 6.30pm. Tickets for the supper (£10, bring your own drinks) are now available from Fr Martin (01424 883408).

