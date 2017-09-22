LA BOHEME: At the time of writing, there were still a few tickets available for a performance of Puccini’s powerful and moving opera, in Rye tomorrow evening (Saturday). This will be in the Milligan Theatre, Rye College, starting at 6.30pm, a part of this year’s Rye Arts Festival. It’s another of the fine Euphonia Studio productions by the talented director Alisdair Kitchen, which have delighted and captivated Festival audiences in recent years. The part of Mimi will be sung by the soprano Rannveig Karadottir, whose marvellous performance of Violetta in the company’s La Traviata three years ago will be long remembered. The Festival box office (01797 224442) may still have tickets, priced at £20.

There will be a second performance of La Boheme in the Milligan Theatre at 6.30pm next Saturday, September 30.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am.

HARVEST SUPPER: If you don’t want to miss this convivial annual festivity, in the Hall next Friday evening, September 29, but don’t yet have tickets, please ring Fr Martin (01424 883408, or 07760 197954) as soon as possible. Tickets for the supper are very good value at £10 - bring your own drinks. This will also be the occasion of the launch of the Friends of St Mary’s cookbook, a new collection of favourite recipes from Udimore, with illustrations by Michael Edwards. A bargain at £7.50 - an ideal Christmas present.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: This annual service of thanksgiving will be in St Mary’s at 9.30am the following Sunday, October 1. Gifts of fresh, dried or tinned food will be very gratefully received at the service. Afterwards they will be passed on to Family Support Work, for distribution to people in need.

AUTUMN FLOWER FESTIVAL: Now it’s Udimore’s turn! Our Flower Festival in St Mary’s will be during the weekend after that, Saturday and Sunday October 7 and 8, between 10am and 4.30pm both days. The twenty or so floral displays will have “Favourite Novels” as their theme, giving plenty of scope for some imaginative creations. Refreshments will be provided in the Hall by the Friends of St Mary’s, and there will be local produce for sale too.

Also for sale in the Hall will be copies of the Friends’ new cookbook, due to be launched at the Harvest Supper on September 29, as noted above. Net profits from the Festival will help in meeting the cost of the essential repairs to the church roof currently being put in hand. Please note these days and times in your diaries, and be sure to fit in a visit to this enterprising new venture during the first full weekend in October.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.