HARVEST FESTIVAL: In St Mary’s at 9.30am this Sunday we shall be giving thanks for this year’s harvest, in all its various forms. At this service donations of tinned, packeted or dried food will be gratefully received, for distribution to those in need, through the diocesan charity Family Support Work (there’s an informative article about FSW on p 13 of the current Parish Magazine). This will also be another chance to buy copies of the new Udimore cookbook, already launched at the Harvest Supper this evening (Friday).

MESSY CHURCH: As usual on the first Tuesday afternoon of the month, Messy Church will be in the Hall, starting at 4pm.

AUTUMN FLOWER FESTIVAL: Please remember to fit a visit to our Flower Festival into your plans for next weekend. St Mary’s will be open for visitors to the Festival on Saturday and Sunday October 7 and 8, between 10am and 4.30pm both days. The church will be beautifully decorated with some 20 floral displays, with the interesting theme Favourite Novels. In the Hall refreshments will be available during the Festival, as well as a range of local produce and the Udimore cookbook.