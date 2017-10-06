HARVEST: There was a good turnout for the Harvest Supper in the Hall last Friday evening. An important occasion, too, for the new Udimore Cookbook, which was launched during the evening, Vicki’s Venison Sausages & Lentil Stew providing us with a delicious foretaste of its many mouthwatering recipes. Beautifully illustrated by Michael Edwards and compiled (and trialled) by an expert editorial team, led by Elizabeth Sinclair-George, this is remarkable value for £7.50. They are selling well, and at the time of writing are still available from Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) or Liz Dean (01424 882206). They should also be on sale in the Hall during the Autumn Flower Festival (see below)

A good turnout too for the Harvest Festival on Sunday morning, when contributions of food were presented at the altar to be later passed on to the diocesan charity, Family Support Work, which has been helping children and their families across Sussex since its foundation in 1890.

AUTUMN FLOWER FESTIVAL: Opening in St Mary’s between 10am and 4.30pm both tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday, this should be a colourful and interesting show and well worth visiting. The floral arrangements (some twenty in number) will have “Favourite Novels” as their common theme. During the same times refreshments will be served by the Friends of St Mary’s in the Hall, where there will also be local produce for sale, and copies of the new Udimore Cookbook. Please be sure to fit in a visit to the Festival sometime on Saturday or Sunday.

CHURCH SERVICE: At 8am on Sunday, before the Festival opens, there will be a service of Holy Communion in St Mary’s.