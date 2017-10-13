AUTUMN FLOWER FESTIVAL: Last weekend, with some valuable help from Brede, thirteen favourite novels had been ingeniously depicted in St Mary’s Church by our talented team of Udimore flower arrangers. These imaginative novel-inspired arrangements combined with the warm autumnal colours of some additional floral displays to produce a very striking effect, much admired and commented on by visitors to our Autumn Festival. These were rather few at first (others perhaps discouraged by rainfall on Saturday morning) but by Sunday afternoon numbers had built up to around a hundred, a very gratifying result for the many people who had worked so hard to make the event a success. The sale of refreshments and local produce in the Hall also proved popular, raising some £500, a useful contribution to the overall net profit of the Festival, which will help towards the cost of the forthcoming church roof repairs.

CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday there will be a Parish Eucharist in St Mary’s, starting at 11.15am and followed by refreshments, probably in the church.

WILDLIFE TALK: At 7.30pm next Wednesday in Brede Village Hall, Colin Page will illustrate his new talk “Nature’s Curiosity” with his own brilliant colour slides. Tickets cost £7.50, to include cheese and wine, and are available from Marion Firman (01424 751165) or Par Whately (01424 883069). This will be a fundraising event for the Friends of St George’s, Brede.