CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s at 8am on Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion.

MEMORIAL TO JOHN LEE: At St George’s Brede at 12.30pm, also on Sunday, a Quarter Peal will be rung in memory of John Lee, the day after what would have been his 70th birthday. There will be refreshments in church afterwards. All will be welcome.

MOBILE LIBRARY: Next Wednesday (October 25) the mobile library van will be in the Hall car park between 11.15 and 11.45am. The continuation of this valuable service depends entirely on our support!