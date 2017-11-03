SOUP & SCRABBLE: A lunchtime fundraiser for the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group, at noon in the Hall next Thursday, November 9. Booking for this novel event has now closed, but if you’d like to add your name to the waiting list for possible return tickets it would be worth ringing Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) or Sue Lee (01424 883122). Tickets cost £5, which includes soup and bread and a one hour game of scrabble, followed by tea and biscuits. It should be fun!

CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday Sung Family Eucharist will be celebrated in St Mary’s at 9.30am. The service will be followed by coffee and biscuits, and a social chat, in church.