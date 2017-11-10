CHURCH SERVICES THIS SUNDAY: At 8am Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church. The annual Remembrance Sunday service for our two parishes will be in St George’s Church, Brede, starting promptly at 10.45am, so that the two minutes silence can be observed at 11am.

MOBILE LIBRARY: Please remember to give the Mobile Library all the support you can. It’s due to be in the Hall car park on Wednesday morning (November 15) between 11.15 and 11.45am.

ST MARY’S CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Saturday morning, November 25, is the date of this year’s Fayre, in the Community Hall from 10.30am till 12.30pm. There will be lots of good things for sale: Christmas cakes and puddings, preserves, gifts and “vintage & valuables” (plenty of scope for Christmas shopping in fact). A real reindeer, Father Christmas and other fun for the children. Prizes to be won in the raffles (and tombola). Mulled wine, to be served this year with roasted chestnuts. In your plans for that weekend, please be sure to include this special and always most enjoyable village event!

If you would like to contribute any choice items for sale on the stalls, or as raffle prizes, please take them along to the Hall any time between 2 and 4pm the previous afternoon (Friday November 24), or call Nan to arrange their collection from your home (her number is 01424 882348).