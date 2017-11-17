SOUP & SCRABBLE: This event, in the Hall last Thursday, was less well supported than had been expected, but those who did go had a thoroughly enjoyable lunchtime. All three of the soups that were on the menu went down well (I can strongly recommend the one I chose, to be found on page 16 of the new Udimore Cookbook, absolutely delicious!). The 60 minute Scrabble which followed was fun, proving to at least one player at our table that scrabbling skills once acquired are never forgotten). Tea, chocolate biscuits and a social chat rounded off the occasion very agreeably. Many thanks to the Overseas Group committee members who came up with this novel idea, prepared the soups and made all the other arrangements. Those of you who weren’t there missed a treat: I hope more of you will go along next time, if this brilliant idea is repeated.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: A small group from Udimore represented us at the impressive annual service in St George’s last Sunday, joining a quite large congregation, which included numerous Beavers and Scouts and their leaders, and a contingent from Broad Oak Fire Station.

CHURCH SERVICE THIS SUNDAY: In St Mary’s the Parish Eucharist will be celebrated at 11.15am, followed by refreshments in the church.

ST MARY’S CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Only a week to go now till our Fayre. To remind you, it’s next Saturday morning, November 25, from 10.30am till 12.30pm, in the Hall.

Further to the attractions I listed last week, I’ve just heard from Rosemary Crouch that she’s running a Bric a Brac stall, always a good hunting place for unexpected treasures. Please look out any of these you have tucked away somewhere and either take them along to the Hall next Friday afternoon between 2 and 4pm or call Rosemary (01424 882567) and ask her to arrange for them to be collected from your home. At the same time next Friday afternoon (2 till 4) Nan will be delighted to accept prizes for the raffles, or any other choice items for sale on the other stalls. Or call her (01424 882348) to arrange for their collection.

The main stalls will be selling Christmas cakes and puddings, preserves, gifts, and “vintage & valuables”. And don’t forget the mulled wine (and roasted chestnuts), the real reindeer, Father Christmas and other fun for the children. Altogether a star event you’d afterwards be very sorry to have missed. Hoping to see lots of you there!