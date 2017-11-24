OUR CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Do Come to the Fayre tomorrow (Saturday) in the Hall, from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Always a most enjoyable occasion, with Christmas refreshments (mulled wine, and roasted chestnuts this year), the reindeer, Father Christmas and other fun for the children, super raffle prizes to be won, and of course plenty of scope for Christmas shopping on the well-stocked stalls: Christmas cakes and puddings, marmalade and other preserves, “vintage and valuables”, among many others. Any kind contributions of choice items for sale on the stalls, or for raffle prizes, will be most gratefully accepted by the organizers in the Hall this afternoon (Friday) any time between 2 and 4pm.

CHURCH SERVICE: At 8am on Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s.