Against the backdrop: of Westfield’s Christmas lights, the annual Christmas carols round the Community Association Christmas tree took place last Friday, with ten local musicians playing the familiar and well-loved carols. This event started in 1976, with just one year missing, so thank you to Jean Tomsett, who hosted the event and also organised soup after the carols.

The Christmas Tree Festival: started on Saturday in the church. This year’s theme is Christmas Feasts, so do call in and admire the creations. The money raised there will be added to the Hospice collection made at the village lights.

Sunday saw an ‘instant’ nativity: in the church in the morning, and the church was packed for the traditional Carols by Candlelight in the evening. The church is beautifully decorated, and we are so lucky to have this wonderful ancient building in our village. There are Christingle services at 4pm and 6pm on Christmas Eve, followed by the First Communion of Christmas at 11pm. The Family Service on Christmas Day is at 10.30am. You will find a welcome at all the services.

Our sister church: of St Laurence, Guestling, celebrates the first Holy Communion of Christmas at 4pm on Christmas Eve. This is earlier than previous years to make the time more convenient for families to attend, and everyone is welcome.

Looking further ahead: The New Inn will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party night to remember from 7.30pm, with live music from The Rusty Nuts. The bar will be open until late, with a free buffet.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column. A happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year to everyone.

