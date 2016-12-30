Westfield Christmas lights made the national press! Two photos in the Guardian’s article on festive lights around Britain featured: decorations in Westfield. The lights also featured in a Hyundai advertisement.

The church was packed: on Christmas Eve for two Christingle services, and these were followed by the First Communion of Christmas and then the Christmas Day family service. So, Christmas is over and another year is about to start. The New Inn will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party night to remember from 7.30pm, with live music from The Rusty Nuts. The bar will be open until late, with a free buffet.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

