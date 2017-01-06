Services at the Parish Church: this Sunday, 9 January, are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Praise at 10am. Services will continue to take place in the Parish Hall while the church boiler is out of action.

We were saddened: to hear about the death of Dr Tony Wright a few days ago. The practice of Drs Wright, consisting of Dr Tony, his wife Dr Penny and his father, was a village institution here and in Sedlescombe for many years. There will be a memorial service later.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, November 9 at The New Inn from 2-3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095 if you would like more information.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall next Friday, January 13, at 2.15pm. The speaker will be Andrew Dinsdale talking about ‘Australian Wildlife’, and the competition is a photo or picture of Australian wildlife. New members are always welcome: just turn up to a meetings, or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. Members are reminded that annual subscriptions (£39) are now due, so please remember chequebooks.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

