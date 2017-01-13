The Westfield Christmas lights: have done it again! Congratulations to all involved in organising and displaying Christmas lights and collecting donations for St. Michael’s Hospice. The total raised was a record-breaking £11,642.61.

Services at the Parish Church: this Sunday, 15 January, are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Praise at 10am.

Plough Week-end.: The annual Plough Celebrations take place at the end of the month at Westfield Church. There will be a Barn Dance in the Parish Hall from 7pm on Saturday, January 28, with amazing music from Garry Blakely and friends. Mad Jack’s Morris will be visiting, and there will of course be a ploughman’s supper. Tickets are £5 (children free) from Churchwardens, or on the door. The following day at 10am we celebrate Plough Sunday with special guests. There will be a plough brought into the church, so come and decorate it as we ask for God’s blessing on the land at the beginning of the agricultural year.

Westfield Community Association: has its council meeting at 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall on Monday, January 16.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): is a group which welcomes women of any age, and meets at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 19 in the Parish Hall. The speaker is Laton Frewen, with an illustrated talk about the loss of the Mary Stanford - the worst lifeboat disaster in Britain. Admission is just £2.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

