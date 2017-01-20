Plough Week-end: The annual Plough Celebrations take place at the end of the month at Westfield Church. There will be a Barn Dance in the Parish Hall from 7pm on Saturday, January 28, with amazing music from Garry Blakely and friends. Mad Jack’s Morris will be visiting, and there will of course be a ploughman’s supper. Tickets are £5 (children free) from Archers Butchers or Churchwardens. The following day at 10am we celebrate Plough Sunday with special guests including Hannah’s Cat Morris. A plough will be brought into the church, so come and decorate it as we ask for God’s blessing on the land at the beginning of the agricultural year.

The Plough Inn: will re-open under new management (Mike & Mari, Shelly & Mark) on Saturday, January 28, with live music and a free buffet to celebrate. Times are to be confirmed

We were saddened: to hear about the death of Dr Tony Wright recently. The practice of Drs Wright, consisting of Dr Tony, his wife Dr Penny and his father, was a village institution here and in Sedlescombe for many years, and Dr Tony and Dr Penny are also remembered for hosting the village tennis tournament on their court. There will be a memorial service at the Parish Church on Friday, February 3 at 11.30am.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, January 23 at The New Inn from 2-3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095 if you would like more information.

The Westfield Community Newsletter deadline: is next week-end, January 29. Please send your contributions to the Editor Pauline at pauline@fpage.plus.com, telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave at Westfield News.

Westfield Cricket Club,: with the Sussex Cricket Foundation, have an exciting programme of junior cricket arranged, with twenty coaching sessions already taking place on Wednesdays as a Westfield School after school club. Coaching is planned soon for junior members of Westfield CC, recruited from the school sessions, but open to other boys and girls. Additional coaches will be needed to assist with these – can you help? Please contact Dave Legg 01424 752003) or Kevin Baker (07988 635573) or Ian Taylor (01424 810364) for more information about any of these, or see the village website for full details and email contacts.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.