Plough Week-end: The annual Plough Celebrations take place this week-end at Westfield Church. There will be a Barn Dance in the Parish Hall from 7pm tomorrow, with amazing music from Garry Blakely and friends. Mad Jack’s Morris will be visiting, and there will of course be a ploughman’s supper. Tickets may still be available at £5 (children free) from Archers Butchers or Churchwardens. The following day at 10am we celebrate Plough Sunday with special guests, including Hannah’s Cat Morris. The service will be in the Parish Hall as there is no heating in the church until the boiler is replaced, and will start with coffee and croissants! A plough will be brought into the hall, so come and decorate it as we ask for God’s blessing on the land at the beginning of the agricultural year.

The Plough Inn: will re-open under new management (Mike & Mari, Shelly & Mark) tomorrow evening, with live music and a free buffet to celebrate. Times are to be confirmed

We were saddened: to hear about the death of Dr Tony Wright recently. The practice of Drs Wright, consisting of Dr Tony, his wife Dr Penny and his father, was a village institution here and in Sedlescombe for many years, and Dr Tony and Dr Penny are also remembered for hosting the village tennis tournament on their court. There will be a memorial service at the Parish Church next Friday, February 3 at 11.30am.

The Westfield Community Newsletter deadline: is this Sunday, January 29. Please send your contributions to the Editor Pauline at pauline@fpage.plus.com, telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave at Westfield News.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

