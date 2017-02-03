Plough Week-end: What a week-end of celebration! A plough (a pony plough, I am informed), decorated with bunting, was in place in front of Garry Blakely and friends band who provided fabulous music in the packed hall for the Plough Barn Dance. Mad Jack’s Morris entertained us during the interval – where did they find the energy? The Plough Sunday service was held in the hall too as the church heating is awaiting replacement, and this presented the opportunity to try something different. The hall was arranged in informal café style, with coffee and croissants on offer before (and during) the service. The wonderful Hannah’s Cat Morris added their own pink and purple ribbons to the decorations on the plough, and danced the appropriately named Speed the Plough, Shepherd’s Hey and Country Gardens at the end of the service, describing some of the Plough traditions as they went along.

Services resume their usual pattern next week-end. This Sunday there will be Holy Communion at 8am and at 10am, when the speaker will be Rev’d Steve Clark from Crowhurst Christian Healing Centre.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, February 6 at The New Inn from 2-3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095 if you would like more information.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall on the Friday, February 10 at 2.15 pm. New members are always welcome. The speaker is Melanie Gibson-Barton, talking about ‘Bruges - It’s More Than Just Chocolate’, and the competition is a home-made chocolate item. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Horticultural Society: are holding a Valentine Quiz Evening for teams of up to eight people on Saturday, February 11, at 7pm in the Parish Hall. Tickets are £6, available by ringing 01424 552485, and include a hot supper and gateaux. Bring your own drinks and glasses.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.