The churchyard: is looking particularly beautiful at the moment, with all the spring flowers in full bloom – do visit. The service on Palm Sunday (9 April) starts with a walk of witness from Westfield School to the church, leaving the school at 10am, and continuing in church at 10.30am. There will be Holy Communion at 7pm on Maundy Thursday, and then the usual workshop for children aged 5-11 years will be in the Parish Hall from 10am-12 noon on Good Friday. This offers arts, crafts, an Easter egg hunt and more, and admission is just £1.50. The Hour by the Cross service on Good Friday is at 3pm in church. Easter Sunday starts with a Sunrise Service at 7am in the Remembrance Garden, followed by Easter breakfast, and then Holy Communion for all the family at 10am.

Westfield Scout Group: would like to thank everyone who supported their Duck Race last Sunday, which raised £206 for their funds. It was a glorious afternoon, and although racing conditions were a bit slow everyone enjoyed themselves

The big event this week-end: is of course the Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show. This takes place in the Community Hall tomorrow Saturday, April 8 at 2.30pm. There are classes for flowers, plants, vegetables, handicrafts, and special children’s classes, and the entries are always stunning. Everyone is welcome – do not miss this inspirational show of local talent!

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall on Tuesday, April 11 at 2.15 pm. Note this change of day as the normal second Friday meeting would fall on Good Friday. Roger Hambrook will be talking about Friary Gardens, with a question and answer session about gardening queries, and the competition is an indoor plant. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Please note that the Friendship Club: will be unable to meet at the New Inn on April 17 and May 1 as the pub serves lunches on these Bank Holiday Mondays. The next meeting is therefore postponed Monday, May 15, and thereafter the first and third Mondays of each month as usual.

Westfield Cricket Club: is embarking on two initiatives to get young people playing cricket. Its junior section starts on Monday, 10 April for young people from 7-17 years to receive coaching and competition in cricket from qualified coaches. In addition, All Stars, a new initiative for 5 to 8 year olds, is also being launched on behalf of ECB.

If you have children who would be interested in joining the Junior section initiative, please contact a Westfield CC committee member (full list on the village website) for a registration form. For the All Stars initiative then you can also register children on line at www.allstarscricket.co.uk. The Cricket Club secretary is Kevin Baker (07988 635573) who can put you in touch with other committee members. Coaching sessions will be at the Cricket Ground, for Juniors on Mondays from 5-6pm starting on April 10, and All Stars on Sundays from 10-11am starting on May 21. Parents are welcome at all sessions.

Westfield Parish Council: is very pleased to announce new tennis coaching sessions for children aged 5-11 years at the village courts from 5-6pm, starting every Monday from 24 April. The cost is £45 for 11 weeks, or £5 for pay and play. For more information call 07704 774017, or email info@6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk. If you might be interested in a coaching session for older children or adults, please contact the Parish Clerk on 01424 756973.

A diary date for Westfield’s senior residents.: The annual tea party will be in the Community Hall on Saturday, April 29 from 3-5pm. This is a delightful occasion, and gives everyone a chance to chat over a delicious tea. Please ring Rosemary (01424 754080) or Philippa (01424 753316) for your free ticket.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

