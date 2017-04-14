Westfield Parish Church: This morning sees the usual Good Friday workshop for children aged 5-11 years in the Parish Hall from 10am-12 noon. This offers arts, crafts, an Easter egg hunt and more, and admission is just £1.50. The Hour by the Cross service is at 3pm in church. Easter Sunday starts with a Sunrise Service at 7am in the Remembrance Garden, followed by Easter breakfast, and then Holy Communion for all the family at 10am. Do pop into our beautiful church during this Easter week-end.

The Westfield Spring Show: last Saturday was full of beautiful colours, scents and artistic talent. Congratulations to everyone who entered and made it such a wonderful afternoon for all who came. There is a selection of photos of the stunning entries on the Westfield Horticultural Society Facebook page so do visit https://www.facebook.com/Westfieldhorticulturalsociety.

Please note that the Friendship Club: will be unable to meet at the New Inn on April 17 and May 1 as the pub serves lunches on these Bank Holiday Mondays. The next meeting is therefore postponed to Monday, May 15, and thereafter the first and third Mondays of each month as usual.

Westfield Parish Council: is very pleased to announce new tennis coaching sessions for children aged 5-11 years at the village courts from 5-6pm, starting every Monday from 24 April. The cost is £45 for 11 weeks, or £5 for pay and play. For more information call 07704 774017, or email info@6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk. If you might be interested in a coaching session for older children or adults, please contact the Parish Clerk on 01424 756973.

A diary date for Westfield’s senior residents.: The annual tea party will be in the Community Hall on Saturday, April 29 from 3-5pm. This is a delightful occasion, and gives everyone a chance to chat over a delicious tea. Please ring Rosemary (01424 754080) or Philippa (01424 753316) for your free ticket.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

