There were over sixty children: at the church Good Friday workshop, and they had a great morning with all sorts of arts and crafts, an egg hunt in the church, bread-making, and listening to the Easter story with the help of hot cross buns. Their art work on the panel in the front of the altar and the Easter garden had pride of place in the church. Our village church is a gem of a building, and it was a beautiful place to be for all the Easter celebrations. This Sunday sees a short service of Morning Praise at 10am followed by the Annual Parochial Church Meeting and a light lunch.

Westfield Parish Council: reminds you that tennis coaching sessions for children aged 5-11 years starts on Monday, April 24 at the village courts from 5-6pm. The cost is £45 for 11 weeks, or £5 for pay and play. For more information call 07704 774017, or email info@6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk. If you might be interested in a coaching session for older children or adults, please contact the Parish Clerk on 01424 756973.

Westfield Community Association Council: meeting takes place at 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall on Monday, April 24.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): meets at 7.30pm in the Parish Hall on Thursday, April 27, and promises an evening ‘Pottering About’ and exploring the wit and charm of Beatrix Potter. F3 is a group open to all women of any age. Admission is just £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052.

The deadline: for the next WCA Newsletter deadline is next Friday, April 28. Please send your contributions to the Editor Pauline Filsell-Page, telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave at Westfield News.

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets in the Parish Hall next Friday, April 28 at 12.45 for 1pm. Newcomers are welcome, so contact Doreen on 01424 751417 for details.

A reminder for Westfield’s senior residents.: The annual WCA tea party will be in the Community Hall on Saturday, April 29 from 3-5pm. This is a delightful occasion, and gives everyone a chance to chat over a delicious tea. Please ring Rosemary (01424 754080) or Philippa (01424 753316) for your free ticket.

Please remember that the Friendship Club: will be unable to meet at the New Inn on Bank Holiday Monday May 1 as the pub serves lunches then. The next meeting is postponed to Monday, May 15.

The Friends of Westfield Church: have their Spring Coffee Morning in the Parish Hall from 10am-12 noon on Saturday, May 6. All the usual stalls will be there, with all sorts of goodies to buy – books, cakes, tombola, crafts, decorations, cards and gifts. Entrance £1 including tea or coffee, and children are free.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

