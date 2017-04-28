The deadline: for the next WCA Newsletter is today, April 28. Please send your contributions to the Editor Pauline Filsell-Page on 0778 607 8588 or send to pauline@fpage.plus.com.

Westfield’s senior residents: are looking forward to the annual WCA tea party in the Community Hall tomorrow, Saturday April 29 from 3-5pm. This is a delightful occasion, and gives everyone a chance to chat over a delicious tea, and entertainment is booked. There is just time to get your FREE ticket if you ring Rosemary (01424 754080).

Please remember that the Friendship Club: will be unable to meet at the New Inn this Bank Holiday Monday May 1 as the pub serves lunches then. The next meeting is on Monday, May 15.

The Friends of Westfield Church: have their Spring Coffee Morning in the Parish Hall from 10am-12 noon next Saturday, May 6. All the usual stalls will be there with all sorts of goodies to buy, including books, cakes, tombola, crafts, decorations, cards and gifts. Entrance is £1 including tea or coffee, and children are free.

News from Westfield Parish Council: The Parish Council has recently acquired the red telephone box at Churchfield, and is inviting residents to suggest creative uses for the box. Other Councils have used their box as a gallery, plant shop, library, museum, coffee shop! Suggestions are welcomed by the Parish Clerk.

Westfield’s Annual Parish Assembly: will be in the Parish Hall on Tuesday, May 9 starting with free refreshments at 6.30pm before the meeting at 7pm. All Westfield residents are invited to attend this annual gathering to discuss matters of local interest, meet councillors and receive a report from the parish council Chairman. A very important part of the evening is the presentation of certificates of thanks and the award of the parish Rose Bowl to exceptional volunteers in our community.

Westfield Parish Council: is looking for two Councillors to serve until the next round of elections in May 2019. If you are interested in local current affairs, wish to serve your community, and want to provide a voice for residents – then please consider standing.

For information about these or any other Parish Council business, please contact the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire Tel: 01424 756 973 or e-mail: westfieldcouncil@gmail.com. She is looking forward to hearing from you!

Our neighbours: in the Sedlescombe & District Garden Society will be holding their Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 6 in Sedlescombe Village Hall. There will be a good selection of Shrubs, Bedding Plants, Vegetables and Herbs available at very reasonable prices. Our friends at Friary Gardeners will have a stall, so please come along and support this very worthwhile charity. In addition there will be a stall selling Hanging Baskets and Patio Pots, the very popular Cake Stall selling a variety of home-made cakes and a Greetings Cards table with cards for all occasions. Also, for the first time, we will be selling timber planters in various sizes. Refreshments will be served throughout the morning, so you can have a chat with your like-minded neighbours over a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.

The event, which is sponsored by Blackbrook’s Garden Centre, will be open to the public from 10.30am-12.30pm, and admission is free. This is a very popular event, so get along early to avoid disappointment and grab yourselves a bargain or two.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

