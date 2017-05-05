The Seniors Tea Party: took place last Saturday, and over fifty villagers enjoyed a delicious tea, with many comments about what a wonderful afternoon it had been. After tea Tim Gibson from Bexhill entertained, playing the guitar and singing favourite 50’s and 60’s hits; his Roy Orbison songs were particularly good, and several people got up and danced. A raffle was held for the beautiful flower arrangements on each table. The Committee thanks the WCA for funding this event and the extra helpers on the day.

Services at the Parish Church: on Sunday are both Holy Communion at 8am and 10am. The Friends of Westfield Church have their Spring Coffee Morning tomorrow in the Parish Hall from 10am-12 noon. All the usual stalls will be there with all sorts of goodies to buy, including books, cakes, tombola, crafts, decorations, cards and gifts. Entrance is £1 including tea or coffee, and children are free, so do call in.

News from Westfield Parish Council.:

The Parish Council: has recently acquired the red telephone box at Churchfield, and is inviting residents to suggest creative uses for the box. Other Councils have used their box as a gallery, plant shop, library, museum, coffee shop! Suggestions are welcomed by the Parish Clerk.

Don’t forget that Westfield’s Annual Parish Assembly: will be in the Parish Hall on Tuesday, May 9 starting with free refreshments at 6.30pm before the meeting at 7pm. All Westfield residents are invited to attend this annual gathering to discuss matters of local interest, meet councillors and receive a report from the Parish Council Chairman. A very important part of the evening is the presentation of certificates of thanks and the award of the parish Rose Bowl to exceptional volunteers in our community.

Westfield Parish Council: is looking for two Councillors to serve until the next round of elections in May 2019. If you are interested in local current affairs, wish to serve your community, and want to provide a voice for residents – then please consider standing.

For information about these or any other Parish Council business, please contact the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire Tel: 01424 756 973 or e-mail: westfieldcouncil@gmail.com. She is looking forward to hearing from you!

Our neighbours: in the Sedlescombe & District Garden Society will be holding their Annual Plant Sale tomorrow, Saturday May 6 in Sedlescombe Village Hall. There will be a good selection of Shrubs, Bedding Plants, Vegetables and Herbs available at very reasonable prices. Our friends at Friary Gardeners will have a stall, so please come along and support this very worthwhile charity. In addition, there will be a stall selling Hanging Baskets and Patio Pots, the very popular Cake Stall selling a variety of home-made cakes and a Greetings Cards table with cards for all occasions. Also, for the first time, we will be selling timber planters in various sizes. Refreshments will be served throughout the morning, so you can have a chat with your like-minded neighbours over a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.

The event, which is sponsored by Blackbrook’s Garden Centre, will be open from 10.30am-12.30pm, and admission is free. This is a very popular event, so get along early to avoid disappointment and grab yourselves a bargain or two.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall on next Friday, May 12 at 2.15 pm The meeting will start with a discussion about the Resolutions to be placed before the National Annual Meeting in June. The main part of the afternoon welcomes Mike Ward talking about ‘Life in Zimbabwe 1965-2012’. New members are always welcome. Just turn up, or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 if you would like more information.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

