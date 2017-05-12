Services at the Parish Church: on Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am, and Morning Praise at 10am. The men’s group B4 have a day out Monday May 15, when they will be visiting Bateman’s, the home of Rudyard Kipling, with its Jacobean house and beautiful gardens,. Contact Eric at ericdarvill@hotmail.com for details. The women’s group F3 meet next Thursday, May 18, a week earlier than normal, and will be visiting the Pestalozzi International Village. Please meet at the church at 7pm to allow time to arrange lifts. Do join one of these friendly groups if you can.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall today, May 12 at 2.15 pm The meeting will start with a discussion about the Resolutions to be placed before the National Annual Meeting in June, and then Mike Ward will be talking about ‘Life in Zimbabwe 1965-2012’. New members are always welcome. Just turn up, or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 if you would like more information.

Westfield WI: invites you to their Fashion Show in the Parish Hall on Friday, May 19 from 2-4pm, when Bonmarché will be showing off their new range of fashions, modelled by our local ladies. This is a return visit by popular request. Entrance is £2, including tea and cake, and proceeds will go to the Sara Lee Trust.

Westfield Horticultural Society: invite you to join them for a self-drive trip to Sissinghurst Castle and Gardens tomorrow, Saturday May 13. Everyone is welcome, but please let them know if you can come, if you are driving, can offer anyone a lift or if you need a lift. Please contact Catherine on 01424 552485

After a break: due to bank holidays, the Friendship Club: meets on Monday, May 15 in the New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist and enjoy a chat over a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095.

The village fete: is only a month away! This will be on Saturday, June 10 on the Parish Field from 12.30pm. Annie Nijhuis is co-ordinating events and bookings on behalf of Westfield Community Association, so get in touch with her on 01424 754337 if you would like any information or want to book a stall. You can download the booking form for stallholders is on the village website. John Barnett is appealing for books, magazines, DVDs of vinyl for the WCA book stall. Please contact him 07540163592 if you have any sellable items.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

