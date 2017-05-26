Westfield Community Association: All residents should now have received the latest newsletter. Editor Pauline and her team of helpers have done another excellent job – thank you. You should also have a copy of the Parish Council Annual Report, which featured great photos of community award recipients taken at the recent Parish Assembly. Don’t forget that your Westfield Draw renewals are due on 1st June, and full details about this are in the newsletter. New members are needed too, and all the money raised is used by the WCA to benefit residents.

The WCA Fete: is on the Parish Field on Saturday 10 June from 12.30-4pm, with the official opening at 1pm. Helpers are needed before and after the event - can you spare an hour or two? Donations of prizes of all sorts are also needed for the tombola and the Grand Draw. Collection points are at The Beauty Room and The Plough. If you have received raffle tickets with your newsletter please make every effort to sell them, and return money and stubs or unused tickets to the New Inn before 9 June. All enquiries, offers of help etc. to co-ordinator Annie Nijhuis on 01424 754337.

Westfield Football Club: are holding a free football: session for children over five years tomorrow, May 27, from 9-11am on the Parish Field. This is for all abilities – just turn up for a morning of football and fun. Parking is available on the field.

Westfield has always been: a strong supporter of St. Michael’s Hospice, and now three stunning Westfield gardens will be open as part of the St. Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens 2017. These are at Church Place Farm, Lankhurst Farm and The Moor, and will be open on Tuesday, June 6 from 10.30am-4pm. Full details are in the Hospice Open Gardens booklet, or visit http://stmichaelshospice.com/events/open-gardens-westfield.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

