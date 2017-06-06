Westfield Village Fete.: It can’t have escaped anyone’s notice that the WCA Fete: is on the Parish Field next Saturday, 10 June. The fun is from 12.30-4pm, with the official opening at 1pm, and there will be lots of stalls and events. Helpers are needed before and after the event - can you spare an hour or two? Donations of prizes of all sorts are also needed for the tombola and the Grand Draw. Collection points are at The Beauty Room and The Plough. If you received Grand Draw tickets with your newsletter please make every effort to sell them, and return money and stubs or unused tickets to the New Inn before next Friday. All enquiries, offers of help etc. to co-ordinator Annie Nijhuis on 01424 754337. See you there!

Westfield Church celebrates Pentecost Sunday this Sunday with Holy Communion services at 8am and 10am. Following the 10am service there will be a pot luck lunch at Lankhurst Farm, so come at enjoy a preview of the beautiful garden before it opens to the public next Tuesday.

The Friendship Club meets on Monday, June 5 from 2-3.30pm at The New Inn. Members play bingo and whist over a cup of tea and biscuits. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095.

Westfield has always been: a strong supporter of St. Michael’s Hospice, and now three stunning Westfield gardens will be open as part of the St. Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens 2017. These are at Church Place Farm, Lankhurst Farm and The Moor, and will be open on Tuesday, June 6 from 10.30am-4pm. Full details are in the Hospice Open Gardens booklet, or visit http://stmichaelshospice.com/events/open-gardens-westfield.

The monthly Parish Council meeting: is on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm in the Community Hall Dining Room, preceded at 6.30pm by a planning meeting. Members of the public are welcome to attend

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall at 2.15 pm next Friday, June 9 to enjoy a Strawberry Tea, and the competition is three pieces of shortbread. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

