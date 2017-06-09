Westfield Village Fete: is tomorrow! The fun is from 12.30-4pm, with the official opening at 1pm, and there will be lots of stalls and events. Helpers are needed before and after the event - can you spare an hour or two? Please make every effort to sell them any remaining Grand Draw tickets, and return money and stubs or unused tickets to the New Inn today. All enquiries, offers of help etc. to co-ordinator Annie Nijhuis on 01424 754337. We hope the weather will be good, and that everyone in the village will join together for an amazing afternoon. See you there!

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall at 2.15 pm this afternoon, Friday, June 9 to enjoy a Strawberry Tea, and the competition is three pieces of shortbread. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Church services: on Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Praise at 10am, with guest speaker Rev’d James Poole from Wycliffe Bible Translators.

Westfield Youth Football Club: have a session of free football for children on the Parish Field next Saturday, June 17, from 9-11am. Just turn up for a morning of football and fun. Apparently the session advertised for tomorrow has been cancelled.

Looking further ahead, the WCA AGM: will be on Monday, June 19 at 7pm for 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall. Westfield Horticultural Society have their outing to Wisley on Saturday, July 8, and we have just received notice of Westfield Cricket Club’s Cricketfest on Sunday, July 9 from 11am, with barbecue, bar, and a fun cricket match in the afternoon. More to follow.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.