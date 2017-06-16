What a fantastic time: we had at the Westfield Village Fete! The perfect weather brought everyone out to enjoy all sorts of stalls, food and drink and arena entertainment. Huge congratulations must go to Annie and helpers for such an amazing afternoon. Sadly, the Westfield Hospice Open Gardens day was not so lucky with the weather. The event had to be cancelled due to the dreadful conditions on the day, which was very disappointing for the hard-working garden owners and visitors alike.

Westfield Youth Football Club: have a session of free football for children on the Parish Field tomorrow, Saturday June 17, from 9-11am. Just turn up for a morning of football and fun.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, June 19 in the New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist and enjoy a chat over a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095.

The WCA AGM: will be on Monday, June 19 at 7pm for 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall. All Westfield residents are encouraged to come.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship) meets in the Parish Hall on Thursday, June 22 at 7.30pm. This group is open to all women of any age. Anne Herrieven will be talking about the work of the RSPCA Mallydams Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets next Friday, June 23 at 12.45 for 1pm in the Parish Hall. The club provides a 2-course home cooked meal at a cost of £3.50 for those who are over 55 years old or disabled and living in Westfield Parish. For catering purposes, please let Co-ordinator Doreen know if you would like to book a place by ringing 01424 751417

Bookings are now being taken: for the Westfield Horticultural Society coach outing to Wisley on Saturday, July 8. Ring Catherine (552485) for details and to book your place. Over half the seats had been booked last week-end, so do not delay.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

