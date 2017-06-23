Both Westfield and Guestling churches: are busy. Westfield Parish Church services on Sunday, June 25 are Holy Communion at 8am and Family Service at 10am, which will be outdoors. Bring your picnic and enjoy lunch before we welcome Rye Churches Together for a Songs of Praise service at 3pm. Let’s hope that the weather will be fine!

Guestling Church Choir: will be taking part in this year’s ‘Cantabile, Songs for a Summer Evening’ Concert on the 15th July. The concert takes place at St. Laurence Church, Guestling at 7pm, is hosted by Molly Townson, and also includes Kate Rogers & Fiona Osborne (Sopranos) and Richard Eldridge (Accompanist). Tickets are £12, which includes refreshment with strawberries and cream, and can be obtained directly from the Church, or from Gill Perry (814578) or Molly Townson (812520). All concert proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund. Based on previous years, this is a concert not to be missed!

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets today, June 23, at 12.45 for 1pm in the Parish Hall. The club provides a 2-course home cooked meal at a cost of £3.50 for those who are over 55 years old or disabled and living in Westfield Parish.

The Friends of Westfield Church: hold their Strawberry Tea on Sunday, July 2 from 3pm. The admission is £4, including a delicious tea, and there will be a raffle and various stalls.

Bookings are being taken: for the Westfield Horticultural Society coach outing to Wisley on Saturday, July 8. Ring Catherine (552485) for details and to book your place.

Cricket lovers: please nite. Westfield Cricket Club is organising a CRICKETFEST from 11am on Sunday, July 9, with barbecue, bar, and a fun cricket match in the afternoon. Look out for more details nearer the time.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

