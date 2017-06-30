Westfield Church: held two open-air services last Sunday, in rather challenging conditions, given the gusty wind! The morning Family Service was followed by a picnic before the Rye Deanery Songs of Praise service in the afternoon. Next Sunday’s services are both Holy Communion at 8am and 10am. News from our sister church at Guestling: You are invited to their summer concert. Guestling Church Choir will be taking part in the ‘Cantabile, Songs for a Summer Evening’ Concert on the 15th July at 7pm. The concert is hosted by Molly Townson, and also includes Kate Rogers & Fiona Osborne (Sopranos) and Richard Eldridge (Accompanist). Tickets are £12, which includes refreshment with strawberries and cream, and can be obtained directly from the Church, or from Gill Perry (814578) or Molly Townson (812520). All concert proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund. Based on previous years, this is a concert not to be missed!

The Friends of Westfield Church: hope to see you at their Strawberry Tea on Sunday, July 2nd from 3pm in the Parish Hall. Admission is £4, including the delicious tea, and there will be a raffle and stalls.

Westfield Draw: subscriptions are due for renewal! This is run by the WCA, and the proceeds are used to benefit residents. Membership is £10 for the year, and numbers are drawn every month, with a chance to win £50, £20, £15, 2x£10, £5 and a Christmas bonus of £100. Just leave your money and contact details in an envelope in the WCA box at the New Inn, or contact Pauline - details are in the WCA Newsletter. New members are especially welcome.

Westfield Playgroup: has spaces in September for children aged from two years. If you are interested please have a look at their Facebook page and website at www.westfieldplaygroup.co.uk to see all the lovely activities on offer, or simply pop in for a visit at Westfield Parish Hall.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, July 3 in the New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist and enjoy a chat over a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095.

The programme for Westfield: Cricket Club’s CRICKETFEST on Sunday, July 9 from 11am is now published. There will be All Stars and Colts cricket in the morning, adults fun cricket in the afternoon, putting and bowls competitions, and barbecue, bar, refreshments, bouncy castle and various stalls and competitions. Come along and join in the fun! See the village website for programme details.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

