Westfield Cricket Club’s CRICKETFEST: is this Sunday, July 9 from 11am. There will be All Stars and Colts cricket in the morning, adults fun cricket in the afternoon, putting and bowls competitions, and barbecue, bar, refreshments, bouncy castle and various stalls and competitions. Come along and join in the fun! See the village website for full programme details.

News from our sister church at Guestling: Guestling Church Choir will be taking part in the ‘Cantabile, Songs for a Summer Evening’ Concert next Saturday, 15 July at 7pm. The concert is hosted by Molly Townson, and also includes Kate Rogers & Fiona Osborne (Sopranos) and Richard Eldridge (Accompanist). Tickets are £12, and include refreshments with strawberries and cream, and can be obtained directly from the Church, or from Gill Perry (814578) or Molly Townson (812520). All concert proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund. Based on previous years, this is a concert not to be missed!

Westfield Draw: subscriptions are due for renewal! This is run by the WCA, and the proceeds are used to benefit residents. Membership is £10 for the year, and numbers are drawn every month, with a chance to win £50, £20, £15, 2x£10, £5 and a Christmas bonus of £100. Just leave your money and contact details in an envelope in the WCA box at the New Inn, or contact Pauline - details are in the WCA Newsletter. New members are especially welcome.

The next WCA Council meeting: is on Monday, July 10 at 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall. Everyone is welcome.

The F3 women’s group: meets earlier than usual on Thursday, July 13 for a look behind the scenes at The Stables Theatre, followed by a buffet supper. Please make sure than Helen knows you are coming if you were not at the June meeting. Meet at the church at 6pm, where car sharing will be arranged. Husbands and visitors are welcome too, and the cost is £5.

Westfield Women’s Institute meets in the Parish Hall next Friday, 14 July at 2.15 pm, when Gary Enstone will be, talking about ‘ Rudyard Kipling’s - 534’. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Playgroup: has spaces in September for children aged from two years. If you are interested please have a look at their Facebook page and website at www.westfieldplaygroup.co.uk to see all the lovely activities on offer, or simply pop in for a visit at Westfield Parish Hall.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.