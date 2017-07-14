Westfield Church: celebrated the completion of our Curate Joy’s three years curate training on Sunday, in fitting style with fizz, cake and strawberries. Joy has been such a well-loved and caring priest to all of us – and the good news is that we can look forward to the next phase of her ministry as she is staying with us. Services this Sunday, July 16 are both Holy Communion, at 8am and 10am. Remember that the following Sunday’s Family Service is a Pet Service, so bring your furry or feathered friends along (suitably caged if appropriate!) to take part.

Our sister church at Guestling: has a ‘Cantabile, Songs for a Summer Evening’ Concert tomorrow, Saturday 15 July at 7pm. The concert is hosted by Molly Townson, and includes the Guestling Church choir and Kate Rogers & Fiona Osborne (Sopranos) and Richard Eldridge (Accompanist). Tickets are £12, and include refreshments with strawberries and cream, and can be obtained directly from the Church, or from Gill Perry (814578) or Molly Townson (812520). All concert proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund. Based on previous years, this is a concert not to be missed!

The sun shone: for Westfield Cricket Club’s Cricketfest held last Sunday. The cricket field was busy with various not too serious cricket matches for all ages, and visitors and crickets alike enjoyed various stalls, barbecue, refreshments and so on, or simply relaxed in glorious sunshine. It was great to see so many children enjoying themselves.

A last reminder!: Westfield Draw subscriptions are due for renewal. This is run by the WCA, and the proceeds are used to benefit residents. Membership is £10 for the year, and numbers are drawn every month, with a chance to win £50, £20, £15, 2x£10, £5 and a Christmas bonus of £100. Just leave your money and contact details in an envelope in the WCA box at the New Inn, or contact Pauline - details are in the WCA Newsletter. New members are especially welcome.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, July 17 in the New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist and enjoy a chat over a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. New members are always welcome; contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095.

Fia’s Fairy Festival: is nearly here, so don’t miss out. This fund-raiser takes place at Freshwinds Farm, Pett on 22 July from 11am-9pm. There is a huge amount going on, including lots of live music from great local bands. There will be a licensed bar, burgers, hot dogs and jacket potatoes, ice cream and cupcakes to keep the energy levels up. There will be inflatables, crafts, face painting, storytelling, football skills, circus skills, belly dancers, axe throwing - something for every age and interest. It’s going to be an incredible day, and all to support a beautiful little Westfield girl and her family. All this will cost just £10 per adult and £5 per child! Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/fia for payment details. Tickets should be available on the day too, at a slightly higher price.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

