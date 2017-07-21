Services: at the Parish Church this Sunday, July 23: are Holy Communion, at 8am and Family Service at 10.30am. This is a Pet Service, and will be outside (weather permitting), so bring your furry or feathered friends along (suitably caged if appropriate!) to take part. Note the later time, and please bring a chair if possible.

Fia’s Fairy Festival: is nearly here, so don’t miss out. This fund-raiser takes place at Freshwinds Farm, Pett tomorrow 22 July from 11am-9pm. There is a huge amount going on, including lots of live music from great local bands. There will be a licensed bar, burgers, hot dogs and jacket potatoes, ice cream and cupcakes to keep the energy levels up. There will be inflatables, crafts, face painting, storytelling, football skills, circus skills, belly dancers, axe throwing - something for every age and interest. It’s going to be an incredible day, and all to support a beautiful little Westfield girl and her family. All this will cost just £10 per adult and £5 per child (may be slightly higher on the day)! Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/fia for payment details.

The deadline: for the next WCA Newsletter is 27 July. Please send you contributions to the Editor Pauline Filsell-Page, telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave in the WCA box at The New

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets next Friday, July 28 at 12.45 for 1pm in the Parish Hall. The club provides a 2-course home cooked meal at a cost of £3.50 for those who are over 55 years old or disabled and living in Westfield Parish: For catering purposes, please let Co-ordinator Doreen know if you would like to book a place by ringing 01424 751417

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

