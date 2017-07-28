Many assorted dogs, a hamster, and Leafy the leaf insect: came, with their owners, to last Sunday’s Pet Service at the Parish Church. They were generally well behaved – just a few doggy barks from time to time! There will be a Benefice Service at 11am at our sister church at Guestling this Sunday, July 30, so there will be no services at Westfield.

By all accounts, Fia’s Fairy Festival: last week-end was amazing. There are a huge number of people to thank - Becky and Kim, those who organised all sorts of stalls, crafts, bands, sponsors. There are too many to list, but you know who you are.

The deadline: for the next WCA Newsletter was yesterday, 27 July, but late items may be accepted if you send them off without delay. Please send you contributions to the Editor Pauline Filsell-Page, telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave in the WCA box at The New Inn.

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets today, July 28 at 12.45 for 1pm in the Parish Hall. The club provides a 2-course home cooked meal at a cost of £3.50 for those who are over 55 years old or disabled and living in Westfield Parish. For catering purposes, please let Co-ordinator Doreen know if you would like to book a place by ringing 01424 751417

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

