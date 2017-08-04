The start of the school holidays: has meant a break in regular activities, but there are still some events to put in your diaries.

The Rotary Club of Senlac: has its annual Jazz Picnic at Camelot, 91 Westfield Lane TN37 7NQ on Sunday 27 August. Bring your own food and drink, and picnic in beautiful surroundings by the lake. Listen to music from 1pm from the Excelsior Vintage Jazz Band and The Victory Sisters, join in the Brolly Parade, or just have a dance. Tickets are £11 in advance (£13 on day), children free, from Pat Connor at the above address, or ring 07721 400588 or 01424 756990. Profits will be going to Bexhill Junior Rugby Club and local Rotary charities. There is ample free parking.

There will be a Jumble Sale: in Westfield Community Hall. From 2pm on Saturday, 2 September, organised by the friends of the late Wendy Pemberton in aid of Cancer Research and Myeloma UK. Donations are welcome at the hall from 12 noon on the day, but no large items, computer monitors or TVs, please. There will be a cake stall and tombola. Please ring Carol 754571 or Shirley 754879 for more information.

Westfield Youth Club: has another Free Family Fun Day on Sunday, 3 September, from 2-4pm on the Parish Field. There will all sorts of activities, including bouncy castle, barbecue, bungee run, sumo suits, crazy golf and more. Last day of freedom before school starts again!

The HUB continues to meet: in the New Inn every Friday from 10am-12 noon. Pop on for a warm welcome with tea, coffee and cakes, and use the book exchange to pick up some holiday reading.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

