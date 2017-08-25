Residents should all have received: the latest WCA Newsletter.: This is a wealth of information about everything happening in Westfield, and thanks go again to Editor Pauline and her team for such an excellent job. Any spare copies can be taken to The New Inn, where you can also find a copy to give to anyone who has missed out.

Archers Butchers, our own special village shop: has reached the finals of Sussex Butcher of the Year. Have you cast your vote yet? Please visit http://www.sussexfoodawards.biz/ if you would like to vote for them.

The Rotary Club of Senlac: has its annual Jazz Picnic at 91 Westfield Lane this Sunday, 27 August. Bring your own food and drink, and picnic in beautiful surroundings by the lake. Listen to music from 1pm from the Excelsior Vintage Jazz Band and The Victory Sisters, join in the Brolly Parade, or just have a dance. Tickets are £11 in advance (£13 on day), children free, from Pat Connor at the above address, or ring 07721 400588 or 01424 756990. Profits will be going to Bexhill Junior Rugby Club and local Rotary charities. There is ample free parking.

The New Inn: has a Beer Festival this week-end on Saturday from 2-11pm, with a BBQ, and Sunday from 12 noon until late, with a hog roast. If wet, the event will be in their conservatory.

There will be a Jumble Sale: in Westfield Community Hall from 2pm on Saturday, 2 September, organised by the friends of the late Wendy Pemberton in aid of Cancer Research and Myeloma UK. Donations are welcome at the hall from 12 noon on the day, but no large items, computer monitors or TVs, please. There will be a cake stall and tombola. Please ring Carol 754571 or Shirley 754879 for more information.

Also on Saturday 2 September, Westfield Horticultural Society: holds a Floral Art Workshop in the Parish Hall. The theme is ‘Structure’, and it is suitable both for those who have never done floral arrangements before, and those with some experience. The workshop is from 10am–4pm, and costs £25. Contact Nicky on 07774 750721 for more information.

Westfield Youth Club: has another Free Family Fun Day on Sunday, 3 September, from 2-4pm on the Parish Field. There will all sorts of activities, including bouncy castle, barbecue, bungee run, sumo suits, crazy golf and more. Last day of freedom before school starts again!

The Friendship Club: restarts on Monday 4 September after the summer break, and will continue to meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month in The New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, due in January, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. The new Chairperson is Derek Edwards, with Jean Hobson as Vice Chairperson, and Jill Edwards as Treasurer. New members are most welcome, so contact Derek on 01424 753155 if you would like more information.

Westfield Horticultural Society: holds its annual Autumn Show at the Community Hall, on Saturday, September 9, from 2.30-4.30pm.

There are 122 classes, including vegetables, fruit and flowers, and also Fun Classes e.g. make an animal from fruit, vegetables, or both! There are also categories for Home Produce with the set recipe being the yummy ‘Courgette and Lime Cake’, Handicrafts, Art (including photography) and Floral Art. Classes for Juniors from pre-school age upwards are always popular too, with topics including ‘Cress Heads’, which was the activity on our stand at the Westfield Village Fete.

There are trophies, certificates, or money prizes available for most categories, and the prestigious ‘Banksian Medal’ is for the winner of most points in the Vegetable, Fruit and Flower sections, as long as this hasn’t previously been won by that person in the previous 3 years.

Submitting an exhibit is free for everyone. You can leave in the post-box in the New Inn, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or enter via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Westfieldhorticulturalsociety. The deadline for entries is the end of Friday, 8 September.

Entry to the Show itself is free to members and children, and only 50p for non-members. On the day of the Show, there is a special offer of 3 months membership FREE to anyone wishing to join us as a member of the Westfield Horticultural Society, or to renew membership. That’s 15 months membership for the cost of £3 per adult or £5 per couple/family! This gives priority access to all the events we put on during the year, including speakers, demonstrations, outings, workshops, all either free or at greatly reduced prices.

We hope you will come along and either take part, enjoy our refreshments and homemade cakes, or just come to admire our many members’ contributions and maybe be inspired!

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.