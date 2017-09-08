By all accounts, the free Family Fun Day: organised by Westfield Youth Club last Sunday was a huge success, and the best one yet. Thank you to all the organisers for such a great day.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets today at 2.15pm in the Parish Hall, when Laton Frewen will be talking about ‘Winnie the real bear and Winnie the Pooh’. The competition is a Teddy Bear – naturally. The WI meets in the Parish Hall on the second Friday of the month at 2.15 pm, and new members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Horticultural Society: holds its annual Autumn Show at the Community Hall tomorrow, September 9, from 2.30-4.30pm. There are 122 classes, including vegetables, fruit and flowers, home produce, handicrafts, art (including photography) and Floral Art. Classes for Juniors from pre-school age upwards are always popular too, with topics including ‘Cress Heads’, which was the activity on the WHS stand at the Westfield Village Fete.

There are trophies, certificates, or money prizes available for most categories, and the prestigious ‘Banksian Medal’ for the winner of most points in the Vegetable, Fruit and Flower sections.

Submitting an exhibit is free for everyone. You can leave in the post-box in the New Inn, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or enter via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Westfieldhorticulturalsociety. Entries must be in by the end of today, so do not delay.

Entry to the Show itself is free to members and children, and only 50p for non-members. There is a special offer of 3 months membership FREE tomorrow to anyone wishing to join the WHS or renewing membership. That’s 15 months membership for £3 per adult or £5 per couple/family! This gives priority access to all the events during the year, including speakers, demonstrations, outings, workshops, all either free or at greatly reduced prices.

We hope you will come along and either take part, enjoy our refreshments and homemade cakes, or just come to admire our many members’ contributions and maybe be inspired!

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets at 12.45 for 1pm in the Parish Hall next Friday, 15 September. This is open to Westfield residents over 55 or disabled. The menu promises belly pork fillets, roast potatoes, carrots and cabbage, followed by cherry shortcake and custard, all for £4. Book your place with Sally on 01424 754927 at least 48 hours beforehand.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

