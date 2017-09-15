Can you help?: Twice yearly a small band of loyal volunteers works on the Churchyard and Memorial Gardens to help keep them tidy. Please come along and help from 9.30am to noon tomorrow, Saturday 16 September. It’s your village facility - let us keep it beautiful together. Please contact John (01424 751129) if you would like more information.

The friends and family: of the late Rama Patel are organising a charity walk in aid of the British Heart Foundation in his memory. Rama ran our village store, and was a popular and respected member of our community, but sadly died unexpectedly in July. The walk will take place this Sunday, 17 September, along Hastings seafront. Meet opposite You’s Restaurant, Grosvenor Crescent, St. Leonards TN38 0AA at 9.30am for a 10am start. Please join the walk if you possible can, and make a donation to this important charity. If you are unable to come you can make a donation through http://www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/Rama-Patel.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, 18 September in The New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month to play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, due in January, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. The new Chairperson is Derek Edwards, with Jean Hobson as Vice Chairperson, and Jill Edwards as Treasurer. New members are most welcome, so contact Derek on 01424 753155 if you would like more information.

There is good news: for children from 5-11 years! The popular tennis coaching sessions will be continuing while it is still light enough to play. These are at Westfield Tennis Courts on Mondays from 5-6pm, and cost £5 per session. You do not need to book – just turn up. These sessions are arranged by the Parish Council in conjunction with 6.0 Tennis Coaching, and you can ring 07704 774017 for more information.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): celebrates its 8th birthday on Thursday, 21 September. in the Parish Hall. Come at 7pm for coffee and cakes before our special speaker, Natalie Williams, talks about ‘Saints or Scoundrels?’- challenges and opportunities for Christians in politics. F3 is a group open to all women of any age, but men are also welcome to this special meeting. Meetings are held in the Parish Hall every month on a Thursday, usually at 7.30pm, and admission is £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052.

Westfield Cricket Club news: The starting of a Colts section this season to develop young cricketers as the future of WCC is beginning to pay off as we had our first Colt, Milo Stratford, playing in a friendly match today against Mountfield CC. There are three more youngsters waiting to play their part in the future of the cricket club—Zach Turner, Zach Currie and Shae Walsh. It is always daunting playing a first senior game of cricket and Milo played his part on the winning side, including 2 wickets for 8 runs (WCC won by 94 runs), so well done to Milo. We hope to see more good things from you and the other Colts next year!

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

