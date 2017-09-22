Westfield Parish Council: is currently looking for a new Councillor to serve until the next round of elections in May 2019. This could be for you if you are interested in local current affairs, want to serve our community, and can provide a voice for residents. This position is for the Westfield Ward, but anyone living within Westfield Parish may apply. The Council meets at 6.30pm on the first Wednesday of the month. For further information or an informal chat please contact the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire 01424 756 973, or e-mail westfieldcouncil@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is 27th September, and Council will be looking to co-opt the position at their meeting on the 4th October.

Westfield Horticultural Society: had a lovely show on 9 September, with some amazing entries. It felt a very happy day with people enjoying the exhibits, the variety and the talent. There were some delicious homemade cakes and a high-quality raffle thanks to some very generous donations.

Congratulations to Margaret Crouch who won the RHS Banksian Medal. Jackie Fellows and Dave and Kay Taylor won several cups apiece, and Jane Moeseley, Lynn White and Sheila Askey were also cup winners. The Junior Cup was won by Ollie Peacock for his incredible tower of fruit. There are some excellent photos on their Facebook page, thanks to Tim White. Do take a look; you will find them at https://www.facebook.com/Westfieldhorticulturalsociety.

Westfield Cricket Club: played against Sedlescombe CC last Sunday for the John Cornford Memorial Cup in memory of the well-known and respected local cricketer who was associated with both teams. Westfield CC retained the cup in an excellent match with some more milestones for the club being achieved. Our second Colt, Zach Turner, played his first adult game and contributed well to the win. Zac is the step-son of Darren Corke who scored an excellent undefeated 114 runs as well as taking 2 wickets for 20 runs. Not to be outdone, Graham Corke, who is Darren’s father, took 4 wickets for 36 runs - an excellent family contribution. Also, congratulations to Graham who has been selected to tour Australia early next year as a member of the ECB Senior side - an international who is a member of Westfield CC! Skipper Peter Baker, scored 60 runs and retired so that young Zach would have the opportunity to bat in his first adult game. In the process of scoring his runs Peter passed 1,000 runs for the season which is an amazing feat at any level of cricket, so huge congratulations to him. The scores were Sedlescombe CC 206 runs all out, Westfield CC 211 runs for 4 wickets. This was the last competitive home game of the season and this week we are holding an end of season fun cricket day with our All Stars, Colts and Senior Players enjoying some fun cricket among themselves and parents so Mums and Dads will be joining in. Patrick will also be providing a BBQ, so can everybody please keep everything crossed so that we get some good weather!

Services at the Parish Church: this Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am, and Family Service at 10am. Please remember your donations for FSW. The following Sunday, 1 October, is the Harvest Celebration at 10am, followed by Harvest Lunch. Lunch tickets are £6.50 and need to be bought in advance from churchwardens or from Archers Butchers.

There will be two Macmillan coffee mornings next week, so please join one or both and help to raise funds for Macmillan nurses as part of the world’s biggest coffee morning. The Plough hosts the first one on Thursday, 28 September from 9-11am, and The New Inn hosts the event organised by The Hub from 10am -12 noon the next day, Friday 29 September.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.