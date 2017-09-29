Services at the Parish Church: this Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am, and Harvest Celebration at 10am, followed by Harvest Lunch. Lunch tickets are £6.50 and need to be bought in advance from churchwardens or from Archers Butchers.

There is a Macmillan coffee morning: from 10am – 12 noon at The New Inn today, organised by The Hub. Please join this help to raise funds for Macmillan nurses as part of the world’s biggest coffee morning.

The Friendship Club: meets on Monday, 2 October in The New Inn from 2 - 3.30 pm. Members meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month to play bingo and whist, with a cup of tea and biscuits during the afternoon. Several outings are arranged during the year. The yearly subscription is £5, due in January, and then the cost is only 10p each meeting. The new Chairperson is Derek Edwards, with Jean Hobson as Vice Chairperson, and Jill Edwards as Treasurer. New members are most welcome, so contact Derek on 01424 753155 if you would like more information.

Westfield Community Association: has a council meeting at 7pm for 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall on Monday, 9 October. They are currently looking for new members of the parish to join them so if you’d like to become involved in our village community or just fancy coming along to see what it’s all about please come along.

The Parish Council: is working with 1066 Country CFR to find volunteers to be Community First Responders (CFR) for Westfield. There is a video on the Parish Council Facebook page explaining a bit more about the role. Full training and equipment is provided. If you are interested in finding out more then please get in contact with the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire at westfieldcouncil@gmail.com or ring 01424 756973.

The Parish Council: is also looking for volunteers to help at the next village tidy. Please come along and help on Saturday, 14 October, and help keep Westfield looking great. Meet at the Parish Hall from 2pm to collect high viz jackets and litter pickers. Bacon sarnies and cake are promised as a thank you! Please spread the word.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.