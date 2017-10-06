Westfield Community Association: has a council meeting at 7pm for 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall on Monday, 9 October. They are currently looking for new members of the parish to join them so if you’d like to become involved in our village community or just fancy coming along to see what it’s all about please come along:

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets next Friday, 13 October at 2.15 pm in the Parish Hall. The speaker is Laton Frewen, talking about ‘Winnie the real bear and Winnie the Pooh’, and the competition is a Teddy Bear. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information:

The Parish Council: is looking for volunteers to help at the next village tidy. Please come along and help next Saturday, 14 October, and help keep Westfield looking great. Meet at the Parish Hall from 2pm to collect high viz jackets and litter pickers. Bacon sarnies and cake are promised as a thank you! Please spread the word:

The Parish Council: is also working with 1066 Country CFR to find volunteers to be Community First Responders (CFR) for Westfield. There is a video on the Parish Council Facebook page explaining a bit more about the role. Full training and equipment is provided. If you are interested in finding out more, then please get in contact with the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire at westfieldcouncil@gmail.com or ring 01424 756973:

Charity Events at the New Inn: WCC Quiz 15th October 6pm; support the village cricket club. Nibbles provided, booking essential, £5 per person.

Halloween Party 28th October; live music from Flick who are travelling from Windsor.

Christmas Parties; bookings being taken but filling very fast.

DJ will be in the pub on 22nd December and New Years Eve; free entry.

Please remember the pub will be closed from 1st to 4th January inclusive:

Westfield Horticultural Society: again put on a successful Autumn Show thanks to the wonderful contributions by exhibitors from the surrounding areas. Visitors to the Westfield Community Centre on Saturday 9th September, were impressed with the stunning colours and smells of the flowers and home produce, and the skills of the floral art exhibits and crafts. However, the stars of the show had to be the wonderful Welly Dog made by the Friary Gardeners team from wellington boots, in the section “Something New from Something Old” which won them the Quercus Goblet, and the Tower of Fruit made by Ollie Peacock aged 7 (assisted by siblings Amerleigh and Charlotte) for which he won the Junior Cup.

Special congratulations to Margaret Crouch who won the prestigious Banksian Medal issued by the RHS, awarded each year to the person who gets most points overall in the horticulture classes. Also to Jackie Fellows and Dave & Kay Taylor who won several horticultural cups and made it a close competition this year.

Jane Moseley won the cups for most points in both Home Produce and Handicrafts and Lynn White won cups both for most points in Floral Art and best exhibit for her stunning arrangement entitled “Back to School”.

Catherine Collingwood, Chairman of the Westfield Horticultural Society thanks all the exhibitors for taking part, the committee for their hard work and the visitors who came and enjoyed the Show. The Spring Show will be in April 2018.

Prizewinners

RHS Banksian Medal - Margaret Crouch

President’s Cup - Margaret Crouch, Best flower exhibit

Sydney Smith Cup - Jackie Fellows, Best collection of vegetables

G Button Cup - Dave & Kay Taylor, Most points in classes 1 – 10

Draper Cup - John Cleverley, Best vegetable

Bill Stevens cup - Margaret Crouch, Best cactus or succulent

Challenge Cup - Dave & Kay Taylor, Most points in vegetable classes

Garden News Shield - Jackie Fellows, Most points in flower classes

September Cup - Dave & Kay Taylor, Most points in fruit classes

Honey Trophy - Jackie Fellows, Best vase of flowers suitable for attracting bees

Marianne Davis Cup - Jane Moseley, Most points in Home Produce classes

Sylvia Adams Trophy - Sheila Askey, Best exhibit in Home Produce

Dicker Cup - Jane Moseley, Most points in Handicraft classes

Quercus Goblet - Friary Gardeners, Best exhibit in Handicraft

Gwen Smith Cup - Lynn White, Best Floral Art arrangement

Autumn Goblet - Lynn White, Most points in Floral Art -

Junior Cup - Ollie Peacock, Best exhibit in Junior classes

Autumn Challenge Cup - Margaret Crouch, Most points in Show

Certificates

Junior Award KS 2 - Ollie Peacock, 7 – 11 age group

Junior Award KS 3 - Poppy Stratford, 11 – 14 age group

Art Certificate - Sam Kinimli, Best photographs

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.